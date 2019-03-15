Arnhold LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Arnhold LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 67,287 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.9% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $10,205,359.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,080,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 912,661 shares of company stock worth $34,195,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

