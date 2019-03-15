Arnold Ursaner Buys 10,000 Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI) Stock

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) Director Arnold Ursaner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:VISI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,863. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.44 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 35.6% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,804 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Volt Information Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/arnold-ursaner-buys-10000-shares-of-volt-information-sciences-inc-visi-stock.html.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American Managed Service Program (MSP) segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.