ARP Americas LP Acquires New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.28 per share, for a total transaction of $61,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $295,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.02 per share, with a total value of $249,942.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,797.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,994. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $122.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $134.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

