ARP Americas LP Buys Shares of 9,600 Mylan NV (MYL)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,399,000 after acquiring an additional 172,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $317,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mylan to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mylan from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.72.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/arp-americas-lp-buys-shares-of-9600-mylan-nv-myl.html.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.