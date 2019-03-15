ARP Americas LP Takes $293,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $203.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $167.48 and a twelve month high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4887 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

