ARP Americas LP Takes $342,000 Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 55.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 price target on Charter Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.22.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $352.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $354.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $3,747,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Markley, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.09, for a total value of $350,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $19,544,909. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ARP Americas LP Takes $342,000 Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/arp-americas-lp-takes-342000-position-in-charter-communications-inc-chtr.html.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.