Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Insider Jason A. Gottlieb Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $261,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.33. 636,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,758. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 184.56%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

