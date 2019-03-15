Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $515.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to announce $515.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.45 million and the highest is $556.90 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $385.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $425.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Asante Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Asante Solutions in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded Asante Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 607.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 879,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 754,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 231.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 679,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,801. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

