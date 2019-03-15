Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Ascena Retail Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Ascena Retail Group updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.45–0.35 EPS.
Ascena Retail Group stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.80 million, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.44. Ascena Retail Group has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.28.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 245,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 5,777,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 1,435,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,125,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,822,000 after buying an additional 998,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,605,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,889,000 after buying an additional 708,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ascena Retail Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
About Ascena Retail Group
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.
