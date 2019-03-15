Ascential (ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 460 ($6.01). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ascential from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 545 ($7.12) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 461.43 ($6.03).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 353.80 ($4.62) on Wednesday. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 336.40 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.37.

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

