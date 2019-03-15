Asch Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Asch has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Asch has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and $2.50 million worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asch coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00001639 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Asch Profile

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io. Asch’s official website is www.asch.io.

Asch Coin Trading

Asch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

