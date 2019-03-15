ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 3.58.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

