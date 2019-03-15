Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of ASTE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 2,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,126. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,601 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 469,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 356,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,478,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 132,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 221,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 111,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

