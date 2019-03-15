Astronics (ATRO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Get Astronics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Astronics has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Astronics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $202.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Astronics will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 104.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 38,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,187,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,648,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 137,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,648,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astronics (ATRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.