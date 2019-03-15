Athenex (ATNX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Athenex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ATNX opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Athenex has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $792.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Athenex had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 66.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 45,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $540,419.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,917,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,231.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Athenex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter worth about $708,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,673,000 after purchasing an additional 110,332 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

