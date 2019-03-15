Athersys (ATHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 108.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,274. Athersys has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $218.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Several analysts have commented on ATHX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Athersys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

In other news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 493,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,997.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 786,445 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 61.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 461,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 176,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Athersys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,707,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,707,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Athersys by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 85,583 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

