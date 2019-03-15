Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,233,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,568 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $101.50 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

