Australis Oil & Gas Ltd (ATS) Insider Acquires A$48,000.00 in Stock

Australis Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:ATS) insider Graham Dowland purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$48,000.00 ($34,042.55).

Australis Oil & Gas stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$0.26 ($0.18). The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00. Australis Oil & Gas Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.18 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.41 ($0.29).

Australis Oil & Gas Company Profile

Australis Oil & Gas Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. The company operates through Oil & Gas Production, Exploration, and Other segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale covering an area of 95,000 gross acres located in Louisiana and Mississippi.

