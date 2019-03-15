Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $31,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.87.

Shares of ADP opened at $153.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $154.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,184,900.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $566,181.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,111 shares of company stock worth $17,047,463. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

