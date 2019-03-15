Autus Asset Management LLC Has $10.46 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $233.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $180.83 and a twelve month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,272,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,924,179. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

