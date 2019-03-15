Avalara Inc (AVLR) Director Benjamin J. Goux Sells 9,000 Shares

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director Benjamin J. Goux sold 9,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $479,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AVLR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. 3,399,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,645. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.95. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Avalara from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.08 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
