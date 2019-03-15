Avalon Advisors LLC Acquires 3,535 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT)

Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Tower by 15,525.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,579,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,249 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,367,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.63.

AMT stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $133.53 and a 52 week high of $188.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

In related news, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,538 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $270,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,082 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

