Avalon Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Avalon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115,774 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BB&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in BB&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,062,000 after buying an additional 4,086,502 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,406,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,273,000 after buying an additional 920,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,129,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after buying an additional 181,065 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.96.

NYSE:BBT opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

