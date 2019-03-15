Avalon Advisors LLC Sells 4,227 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Avalon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $22,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,828.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.30.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $125.66.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

