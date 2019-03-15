Avanos Medical (AVNS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVNS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.75.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $72.96.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $169.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.