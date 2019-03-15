AVEVA Group (AVV) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,200 at Goldman Sachs Group

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price objective increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVV. Barclays lowered their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 2,740 ($35.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a reduce rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,892.86 ($37.80).

Shares of LON AVV traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,134 ($40.95). The stock had a trading volume of 64,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,542. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.08. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,084 ($40.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

