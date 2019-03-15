Aviance Capital Management LLC Sells 13,862 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Aviance Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,907,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,593,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,037,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,603,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

