Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,644 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 364.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sealed Air to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

NYSE:SEE opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $46.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 104.71% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,661,600.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,518.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $462,455. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

