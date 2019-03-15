Aviva PLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (LB)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,177 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 131,198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 68,280 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.36% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

LB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on L Brands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L Brands from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley set a $44.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on L Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

