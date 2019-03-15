Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,732.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.35 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

In related news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $223,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens bought 11,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $296,334.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,035 shares of company stock worth $1,028,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

