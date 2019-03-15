Aviva PLC Sells 600 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 567,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $76.07 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $597.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.64 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Macquarie set a $75.00 target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

