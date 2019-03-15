Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

AVP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AVP traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 187,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,840. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.21.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avon Products will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avon Products by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Avon Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,144,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Avon Products by 38.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after buying an additional 3,740,181 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avon Products by 39.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 252,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avon Products in the third quarter worth about $776,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

