AxoGen (AXGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXGN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 126,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,749. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.84 million, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 0.16.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AxoGen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AxoGen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 116,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.