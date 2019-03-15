B. Riley Comments on HC2 Holdings Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HCHC)

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HC2 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HC2’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. HC2 has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $117.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCHC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 273,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

