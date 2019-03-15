B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,830 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,089,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $431,879,000 after purchasing an additional 930,083 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,358.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.76.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

