B. Riley Weighs in on BBX Capital Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (BBX)

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of BBX Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for BBX Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. BBX Capital had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BBX opened at $6.14 on Friday. BBX Capital has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $605.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 365,069 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

