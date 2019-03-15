Badger Daylighting (BAD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00. The company traded as high as C$40.54 and last traded at C$40.43, with a volume of 252462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.98.

BAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Badger Daylighting in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$1,065,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,622,669.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

