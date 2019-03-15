Badger Daylighting (BAD) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Cormark

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAD. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

BAD opened at C$40.36 on Thursday. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of C$22.59 and a one year high of C$40.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total value of C$1,065,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,622,669.90.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

