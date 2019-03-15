Banco Santander (SAN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “a-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

SAN opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 46,183.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

