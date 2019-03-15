Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.38 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.