Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Director John C. Murdock Sells 13,290 Shares

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director John C. Murdock sold 13,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $877,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.44. 8,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,036. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.97 and a beta of 0.75. Bandwidth Inc has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $67.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 87,035 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

