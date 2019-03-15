Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $71.40 Million Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $71,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $219.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $201.09 and a one year high of $264.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($5.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($11.93). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $201,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RE. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $243.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.63.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

