Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,161 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.49% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $73,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,206,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,897,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,206,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,897,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,019,000 after acquiring an additional 66,512 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 63,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.71 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $93,891.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,031.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $75,715.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,996.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,638. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.71. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

