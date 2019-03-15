Banyan Network Price Up 61.4% Over Last Week (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, CoinEx and Ethfinex. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $9,225.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banyan Network has traded up 61.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banyan Network alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00069905 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000778 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network (CRYPTO:BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinEx and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.