Barclays Downgrades JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.68.

JBLU opened at $16.71 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,650. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,243,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,243,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,999 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,965,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,618,000 after purchasing an additional 118,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,553,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,663,000 after purchasing an additional 483,608 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,605,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,377 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

