Barclays Downgrades United Natural Foods (UNFI) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNFI. Loop Capital set a $40.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded United Natural Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 403.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 147,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 160.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 307,613 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 163,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,673,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

