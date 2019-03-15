Barclays Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Compagnie de Saint Gobain (SGO)

Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.77 ($50.90).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 1-year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The Innovative Materials Sector segment provides flat glass products, such as float glass, as well as laminated, patterned, silvered, lacquered, and coated glass; and a range of products for the building industry, including reinforced thermal insulation and acoustic protection glass, solar control glass, decorative, safety and fireproof glass, and active glass.

