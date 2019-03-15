Barnes Group Inc. (B) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $778,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $58,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

B traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. 449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/barnes-group-inc-b-shares-bought-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department.html.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.