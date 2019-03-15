Barrick Gold (GOLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. CIBC restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

GOLD opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.23 and a beta of -0.53. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

