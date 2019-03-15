Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $243.96 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $243.96 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00004985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Upbit and Vebitcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00387232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.01693346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00236178 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00002455 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025822 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,243,366,787 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, CPDAX, Upbit, Gate.io, Cobinhood, WazirX, Koinex, Bittrex, Zebpay, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, ChaoEX, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Poloniex, BitBay, Huobi, DDEX, Liqui, Binance, GOPAX, IDEX, Mercatox, Livecoin, HitBTC, AirSwap, Ethfinex and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

